"No Pressure: Instant Pot 101"

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Haven't quite figured out that Instant Pot you got from a family member? Mary Haymaker from Chattavore will help you decipher the settings and figure out how to get a meal on the table using today's trendiest kitchen appliance. We'll cook a delicious meal: chicken tacos, black beans, and rice, with flan for dessert. Bring your questions about the Instant Pot and if Mary doesn't know the answer she'll find it for you!

Please note: This class is demo-style. There is no need to bring your Instant Pot.

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
