No Pressure: Instant Pot 101

Haven't quite figured out that Instant Pot you got from a family member? Mary Haymaker from Chattavore will help you decipher the settings and figure out how to get a meal on the table using today's trendiest kitchen appliance. We'll cook a delicious meal: chicken tacos, black beans, and rice, with flan for dessert. Bring your questions about the Instant Pot and if Mary doesn't know the answer she'll find it for you!

Please note: This class is demonstration style. You do not need to own or bring an Instant Pot with you.