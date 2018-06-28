Open Mic Storytelling Night: Firsts"

Join us for a fun evening of sharing "firsts" - your first kiss, your first car, your first love. Anything that comes to mind.

The rules are simple. The story must be:

True

From the heart

5 minutes or less

Come to listen or share and work on your storytelling and public speaking skills. Sign ups for speaking will be taken when you arrive.

BYOB.

$7 ahead of time / $10 at the door

About the Emcee:

Elisa Negroni holds a degree in Social Services, with over 30 years’ experience in community relations and relationship coaching. Elisa’s personal history makes her particularly compassionate and uniquely qualified to work with individuals in overcoming their communication challenges. Elisa overcame her shyness through Speaking Circles, founded by Lee Glickstein. As a result, Elisa is a certified Speaking Circle facilitator and has since offered numerous workshops and accepted many speaking engagements.