Join us for a fun evening of sharing "firsts" - your first kiss, your first car, your first love. Anything that comes to mind.

The rules are simple. The story must be:

True

From the heart

5 minutes or less

Come to listen or share and work on your storytelling and public speaking skills. Sign ups for speaking will be taken when you arrive.

BYOB.

$7 ahead of time / $10 at the door