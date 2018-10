Join us for a fun evening of sharing holiday "firsts" - your first turkey, your first memorable gift, or anything that comes to mind!

The rules are simple. The story must be:

- True

- From the heart

- 5 minutes or less

Come to listen or share your startup successes, trials and triumphs in a relaxed environment.

This event is hosted by Power2Speak and The Chattery. BYOB.

$7 ahead of time / $10 at the door