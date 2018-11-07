Passionate & Practical Goal Setting

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This class will dive into who you are, what your passionate about, and taking practical steps to set goals towards doing more of what you love. Are you hoping to start a side hustle? A passion project? Or have hope to be more intentional with the way you plan out your time? This class is for you!

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
423.413.8978
DI 15.41

