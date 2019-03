Love the look of fiber art and want to create something for your home? In this class, you’ll learn to make a variety of pom-pom styles and how to turn them into beautiful art for your space.

You’ll learn how to transform single strands of yarn into fluffy, 3-d pom-poms, and how to make rope from multiple strands of yarn. You will arrange the pom-poms and yarn on a metal hoop to create a textural wall hanging for your home.