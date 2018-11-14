Preparing a Balanced Diet for Your Pet

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

In this class, you'll receive step-by-step instruction on how to properly home prepare your pet's food. A properly balanced, home prepared diet is the best way to ensure your pet’s optimal health. Let us take the guesswork out of the process and show you how easy it actually is to home prepare nutritious, species appropriate, balanced nutrition for your pet. The teacher will demonstrate how to prepare the meals in the class.

Every month, The Chattery is partnering with Chattanooga Holistic Animal Institute (CHAI) to present information for pet owners! The teacher is donating the proceeds of each class to Chattaneuter, a low cost spay/neuter clinic in Chattanooga.

