No Pressure: Instant Pot 101

Haven't quite figured out that Instant Pot you got from a family member? Mary Haymaker from Chattavore will help you decipher the settings and figure out how to get a meal on the table using today's trendiest kitchen appliance. We'll cook a delicious meal: chicken tacos, black beans, and rice, with flan for dessert. Bring your questions about the Instant Pot and if Mary doesn't know the answer she'll find it for you!