No Pressure: Instant Pot 101

to Google Calendar - No Pressure: Instant Pot 101 - 2018-05-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - No Pressure: Instant Pot 101 - 2018-05-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - No Pressure: Instant Pot 101 - 2018-05-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - No Pressure: Instant Pot 101 - 2018-05-30 18:00:00

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Haven't quite figured out that Instant Pot you got from a family member? Mary Haymaker from Chattavore will help you decipher the settings and figure out how to get a meal on the table using today's trendiest kitchen appliance. We'll cook a delicious meal: chicken tacos, black beans, and rice, with flan for dessert. Bring your questions about the Instant Pot and if Mary doesn't know the answer she'll find it for you!

Info
Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - No Pressure: Instant Pot 101 - 2018-05-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - No Pressure: Instant Pot 101 - 2018-05-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - No Pressure: Instant Pot 101 - 2018-05-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - No Pressure: Instant Pot 101 - 2018-05-30 18:00:00
DI 15.19

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

May 15, 2018

Wednesday

May 16, 2018

Thursday

May 17, 2018

Friday

May 18, 2018

Saturday

May 19, 2018

Sunday

May 20, 2018

Monday

May 21, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours