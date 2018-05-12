Protecting Yourself in a Digital Age

Most people are blissfully unaware of how much at risk they for things like hacking and identify theft. This class will shine a bit of light on some of the things regular people are vulnerable to with the goal of providing some actionable items to help reduce each person's personal risk of identity theft among other things.

Most people don't know what to do with the own online life, let alone that of a deceased relative to which you are next of kin. All of our information is online. Our lives, our memories, our money! Leaving it unsecured, or, in most cases, barely secured, is unacceptable when there are minimal steps you can take to make it a whole lot better. Join this class to learn those steps and implement them..

Please note: bring your laptop and the instructor will give specific instructions on how to increase your security.