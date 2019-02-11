Publishing Your Creative Writing

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Submitting your creative writing to small presses or small literary journals and magazines is difficult and time consuming. Getting that first acceptance is even harder.

In this course, you will learn about where publishing resources are available (for free); how to effectively use these resources; how to prepare your creative writing for submission; how to write the “dreaded” cover letter; and how to figure out where to submit your work.

We recommend bringing your laptop or tablet to the class, but if you do not have access to any of these, we will providee pen and paper for you to take notes and explore the Internet sources later.

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
