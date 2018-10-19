Pumpkin Painting Party

Carving pumpkins can be messy, time consuming, a lot of work...and maybe even dangerous! Painting pumpkins, on the other hand, is much easier, just as cute and the new "It thing" for fall decor! Grab friends or your significant other and join us for some fun as we paint pumpkins and spend some time together!

First off, painted pumpkins last longer and make great indoor and outdoor decor for the Fall season. Painting is not dangerous - you will leave with all your fingers still intact after you're done - and allows the doors of creativity to swing open much wider for what designs you can come up with. We will provide the pumpkins, all the supplies, and the some inspiration for you to paint to your heart's content.