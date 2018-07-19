Sewing 101: Making a Zip Pouch

Pins & Needles Quilt Shop 6425 Hixson Pike /Valley Brook Plaza, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Do you have a sewing machine but haven’t had a chance to learn how to use it? Don’t miss this class covering all things beginning sewing including zippers. Learn how to master sewing by making a cute zip pouch. All it takes is eight seams – truly! The outer and inner fabrics are fused together with additional stabilizer, which makes for a crisp exterior that holds its shape. The fusible web allows you to skip finishing the seams (they won’t fray) and avoid turning the pouch through a tiny hole. By the end of the class, you'll have a grasp on using your sewing machine, and you'll have a cute pouch you made yourself.

Please note: All materials provided. Please bring your own sewing machine.

