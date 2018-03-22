The Chattery Presents "Solutions to the Top 5 Marketing Mistakes"

Often, entrepreneurs and business leaders are making major marketing mistakes without even realizing it. For example, do you understand the psychographics of your target audience? Or, have you set marketing objectives based on organizational KPI’s?

In this class, Entrepreneur and Digital Media Strategist, Sarah Stahl breaks down five of the biggest marketing mistakes you can make. She then explains how you can correct them and move forward to connect and convert more of your audience while measuring efforts that lead to sales.

This class is bring your own lunch.