Stock Market 101

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

When people think of investing, they probably think of the stock market. In this class, we will explore the basic economic principles of investing for financial gain and look at the ways people commonly make -- and lose -- money in the stock market. We will review resources available for free on the internet for researching stocks, and some financial concepts important to building a portfolio that matches an investor's specific needs and tolerance for risk.

Please note: The class will not provide recommendations on specific stocks, and the instructor will provide disclosures of any potential conflicts of interest.

Education & Learning
