The Chattery Presents "Stress Management Series: Dealing with Stress"

THREE WEDNESDAYS IN AUGUST

AUGUST 16, 23 & 30

6PM-7PM

Have you ever wondered how to better manage your stress? Have you often felt overwhelmed by stress and wondered, "Where is this coming from?" or "Why is everyone causing me so much stress?" Join us for a course on gaining new knowledge and tools to use when you're feeling stressed out.

In the first class, you'll learn how you behave when you're beat down along with how to better respond to stressful situations. In the next two classes, you’ll learn how to see overwhelming situations differently and how to better connect with family or co-workers. You’ll also learn how to encourage yourself in stressful situations along with putting into action things that you’ve been wanting to change. You really can think, feel and act like a new person and it’s wonderful! These tools can be applied anywhere at any time. Regardless if it's stress at work with a pushy boss or that annoying co-worker or at home with the spouse or kids, you'll walk away from the class feeling more stress free with these powerful new tools in your toolbox. Don't waste any more time saying that stress as a constant feeling in your life that will never change, because it can!

Please note: This is a 3 part series but attendance is not required at all three.