The Art of Authentic Presence

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Authentic presence means being in touch with your true self: heart, mind, body and soul. When you are truly in touch with your Authentic Self you open the door to the rich and wonderful relationships that can occur between human beings, whether at work, play, or in love. Speaking and listening from your Authentic Self is to be fully present, with yourself and your listeners, allowing you "selves" to shine through.

In this class, you will be introduced to a new way of being that allows for deeper and more powerful connections in all of your relationships through a series of experiential exercises. Come and discover your Authentic Self.

