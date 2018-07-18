The Lesser Known History of Chattanooga: A Walking Tour

Union Depot Historical Marker 158 MLK Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join Chattanooga Organized for Action (COA) as we tour Martin Luther King Boulevard to discuss Chattanooga's history of popular action against racism. We'll cover the city's early slave market and labor force, Randolph Miller and the 1905 bus boycott of Jim Crow, the MLK assassination marches, sit-ins, clergy organizing, riots, the fight to rename the street, the 1980 Klan shooting, the lawsuit that changed the form of government, and much more.

This tour is part of the People's History Project.

Please note: this tour is free, however there is a limit of 25 people. Please RSVP below.

This tour is in partnership with COA, The Chattery and the City of Chattanooga Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Union Depot Historical Marker 158 MLK Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
