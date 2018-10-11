The Marketing Strategy Development Series, Part 1: S.W.O.T. Analysis

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

A well-built brand is made up of way more than just a great logo. In this four part series we will look at the essentials of developing specific, measurable, aspirational, realistic and timely metrics that drive marketing efforts. Each class has been developed to be taken by individually; However, to fully understand the foundational process necessary to build a responsive brand, it’s suggested that all 4 classes are taken in sequence.

Classes are a mix of lecture style and hands on to maximize learning potential and ability to implement on your own, immediately after each training session. These classes are bring your own lunch.

October 11th. Part 1: Create a S.W.O.T. Analysis that drives decisions

A SWOT analysis is a tool for auditing an organization and its environment. It is the first stage of planning and helps marketers focus on key issues that are effecting progress, both internally and externally. In this class we will learn how to use a SWOT analysis to guide marketing decisions. Then together, we will develop your own personalized analysis to use moving forward.

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
