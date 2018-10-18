The Marketing Strategy Development Series, Part 2: S.M.A.R.T. Marketing Goals

A well-built brand is made up of way more than just a great logo. In this four part series we will look at the essentials of developing specific, measurable, aspirational, realistic and timely metrics that drive marketing efforts. Each class has been developed to be taken by individually; However, to fully understand the foundational process necessary to build a responsive brand, it’s suggested that all 4 classes are taken in sequence.

Classes are a mix of lecture style and hands on to maximize learning potential and ability to implement on your own, immediately after each training session. These classes are bring your own lunch.

October 18th Part 2: Defining your S.M.A.R.T. marketing goals

SMART goals are specific, measurable, aspirational, realistic & timely metrics that should drive each and every marketing effort in an organization. In this class we will learn how to determine SMART goals, then develop them for your own organizational marketing strategy.