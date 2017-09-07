The Chattery Presents "Understanding Behaviors: It's Not Your Personality"

DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND, WE'RE REPEATING THIS CLASS! SIGN UP BEFORE TICKETS ARE GONE.

In this class, we are going to explore behaviors: how we act, how others see us, and the impact they have on our professional and personal lives. You'll learn how to spot a behavioral style, how to communicate effectively with other styles to achieve your goals, and where you can get the best tools to assess yourself and others. Used properly, the knowledge gained from using assessments can help your organization or personal life in many ways: reducing and managing conflict, building successful teams, employee development, performance management, personal and professional growth for your employees, role/position and employee alignment, and so much more. The results for your business include improved morale, increased efficiency, better employee engagement, reduced turnover, lower stress levels, and ultimately greater return on your investment.