Understanding Dog Behavior

Are dogs more like their wolf ancestors or us humans? Dog behavior can be funny, puzzling, and even gross at times. If you’ve ever found yourself wondering what your dog is thinking, then this class is for you. The format is intended to be educational, yet fun. We will address broader concepts of modern dog behavior and answer your individual questions. The insights from this class can also be used to help inform the training you do with your dog. While dogs are not permitted in the class, we encourage you to come with a brief description of your dog and his/her traits that you find the most bewildering.