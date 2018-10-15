Understanding Medicare: Q & A Session

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Did you know Medicare Open Enrollment opens in October and runs through early December? Only 13% of Medicare beneficiaries review their plan options during Open Enrollment.

This class is open to anyone who is interested in learning more, but especially those aged 64 to 67 years old or have a loved one in that age range.

This class will present a high level understanding of the basics of Medicare and how to avoid big mistakes. There will also be an open question and answer session for those who have any questions.

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
