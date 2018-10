In this class, we will take a man's shirt (at least 2-3 sizes larger than what usually fits you) and turn it into a lovely off-the-shoulder blouse. You may bring one from home or purchase and wash one from a thrift store.

Supplies Needed: Bring your own sewing machine and all of the foots and a man's shirt at least 2 to 3 sizes larger than what you usually wear. We will provide all other materials, including thread, pins, elastic and more.