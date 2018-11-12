Venting & Gratitude: Journaling 101

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Do you want to journal but think your thoughts aren't profound enough? Do you already journal and worry that it's a book of negativity and if someone found it they'd think you're a horrible and miserable person? Yes, we have this healthy outlet and yet have unhealthy thoughts about it.

In this class, we'll talk about the relief of journaling, and that you can actually have fun! We'll do writing exercises in the class, exploring methods to find the one that feels both easy and powerful for you. Please bring tools to write: paper, journal, computer, or journal app. Pens and pencils will be provided.

