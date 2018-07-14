Watercolor Sketching: A Half-Day Workshop

This half-day workshop will cover all basic concepts of sketching, gesture drawing, pen and ink, and watercolor. The class will provide students the foundation needed to establish a daily sketching practice. Students will head outside to work on how to capture buildings and people, build a loose sketch, add ink and finish with watercolor.

All students will be supplied with a watercolor travel set, water brush pen, fine line Sharpie and a small watercolor sketchbook to keep. Snacks are provided, and participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch.