Summertime means fresh berries, and berries mean wine! Join Fermdamental's Danielle Shelton as she demonstrates how to make wine with berries. The participants will learn the fundamentals of making wild wines and will leave with a few recipes they can try at home. All participants must be 21 or older, as sampling homemade wines will be part of the fun! This is a demonstration-style class.
Wines from the Wild: Making Fruit Wines
Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
