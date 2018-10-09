Working Through Stress With Writing

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

We are all stressed. The world is chaotic, busy, full of screens and cellphones, demands from children, aging parents, and close friends coming apart at the seams. And the endless march of lessons and practices--violin, piano, soccer, softball, yoga, and the recurring shame of that unused gym membership. And money troubles. And sickness.

In all this swirl of activity and uncertain emotions and circumstances, stress can overwhelm us. And can become anxiety. Can become sadness. Depression. Isolation.

A creative outlet, like Writing, can help you reduce your stress and put your life into focus. In this class we will focus on self-expression. There are no writing "rights" or "wrongs." We will not focus on correct grammar or spelling. Instead, you will be encouraged to honor yourself, just as you are, and to give yourself caring and compassion.

This is a no-pressure class. If you want to share your writing, you can. If you want to keep your writing private, that's okay. There will be no criticism of your work. You are free to just be yourself.

We will provide pen and paper. Please bring your own notebooks, tablet or laptop if you prefer.

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
