The Chattery presents “Writing the Mind Alive: Winter Retreat”

A simple method anyone can learn, Proprioceptive Writing® (PW) is a form of meditative writing that teaches you to listen to your thoughts with empathy and curiosity and reflect on them in writing. When engaging your thoughts and feelings in this way, you become open, receptive and focused. The mind is freed from anxiety and you are left feeling refreshed, energized, and restored to your natural state of vibrant aliveness.

PW is a powerful tool that can be used to:

Focus awareness, dissolve inhibitions and build self trust

Unburden your mind and resolve emotional conflicts

Write and speak with strength and clarity

Awaken your senses and emotions

Liberate your creative energies

Writing is not the end of the practice, but rather the means to gain insight into and power over how we live and think. In the short term PW invigorates your mind. Over time it strengthens your sense of self and connects you to the world. When practiced regularly, PW can bring a new sense of well-being and confidence that is vital to mental health and creativity.

This is a 2-day writer's retreat, taking place on Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21 from 10am to 5pm both days. Ticket sales end for this class on Friday, January 19 at 8pm.