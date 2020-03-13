The Chattery Turns 6!

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Last year for our anniversary we announced the start of our crowdfunding campaign (and we rocked it thanks to you). This year, there's no grand announcement except that it's time to celebrate!

Join us for a college-themed party (yep, you read that right) as we ring in our 6th year of providing learning opportunities for adults throughout Chattanooga.

Wear your favorite college gear, dance to the tunes of D J M C P R O and let's sip on college-themed drinks.

Register for free in advance. Drinks available for purchase.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
