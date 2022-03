× Expand Marsha Mills and KB Ballentine Chattown Poets: Live at Bode Chattanooga

Poets from Chattanooga Writers’ Guild and Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry: KB Ballentine and Marsha Mills, share the stage on Thursday April 7, 2022

At Bode Chattanooga, 730 Chestnut Street, $5- cover, doors open 6:30, open mic @ 7pm, featured poets 8 to 9pm