Chattown Poets Open Mic plus special guests; Truth Serum; J Moore and Ceasar Cruze. Wednesday 11/30 at Gate 11 Distillery in the Choo Choo. 7:30 open sign up with words at 8. FREE!

Theme for this holiday event, Dear America, with prizes based upon audience vote. All poems are welcome but special challenge is for poems speaking our thoughts on America and social issues