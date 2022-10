× Expand Mark Anderson Chattown Poets

Chattown Poets Open Mic: All Souls Poetic Eve with guest host Marcus Elssworth, known for hosting The Floor Is Yours

Wednesday October 26, 8 to 10PM at Gate 11 Distillery (inside the Chattanooga Choo Choo

$4- cover, open mic sign up begins at 7:30

Prizes for: Creepiest poem, Love poem, Social issue poem