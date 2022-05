× Expand Mark Anderson, N'nako Kande', Kelly Hanwright event poster

Featured poets from the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild and Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry: Kelly Hanwright and N’nako Kande’

Thursday June 2, 6:30 to 9 P.M.

At Bode Chattanooga, 730 Chestnut Street

$5- cover

6:30- doors open and sign up for open mic

7- Open mic

8- Featured poets

A production of Chattown Stages: www.chattown.art