Chattstudents4justice Peaceful Protest

All Chattanooga students: please plan to partake in a peaceful protest remembering the life of George Floyd and everyone else who has been lost to police brutality, violence, and murder.

It will be on Monday June 8th from 1-2 pm at Coolidge Park. Please note this is a peaceful protest and social distancing must be maintained! We hope to see you all out in solidarity!