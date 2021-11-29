ChattWesties Monday Night With Margie Tuttle

Chattanooga Westies 2255 Center St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join the Chattanooga Westies as our resident allstar Margie Tuttle teaches the intermediate class!

Margie Tuttle is from Gaithersburg, Maryland, and grew up in the West Coast Swing world. Started out learning ballet, tap & jazz, eventually learning west coast swing. This became her passion and now she is a full time instructor, DJ, competitor, judge and world traveler! Now at allstar level she continues to compete all over from the east coast to the west coast and excited to share this dance with you all!

She offers privates lessons for $60 an hour, contact Wendy to schedule!

We have been having some great turn out, the new faces are becoming familiar faces, and boy they are getting good! Thank you for making the Westies the best dance club in Chattanooga!

DETAILS

  • 7pm - Beginner & intermediate lesson.
  • 8pm - Social Dance
  • $10 for lesson & dance
  • $5 for students
  • Accepting cash & venmo

Info

