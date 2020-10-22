Chautauqua Lecture Series: The Value of Superheroes

The Humanities and Fine Arts Division of Chattanooga State Community College will host the second installment of its 2020-2021 virtual Chautauqua Lecture Series on Thursday, October 22 at 2 p.m.

This is a fully virtual Zoom event, with pre-registration required. Sign up at Facebook.com/ChattStateChautauqua!

In 1874, people gathered on the shores of Chautauqua Lake in New York State to enjoy speakers, teachers, musicians, and specialists who entertained and educated members of the community, thus catalyzing an adult education movement that subsequently spread throughout rural America. Since 2014, Chattanooga State has hosted its own monthly Chautauqua to unite faculty, students, staff, and the larger Chattanooga community in exploring a wide array of topics within the Humanities.

This month, Dr. Nick Mansito and Dr. Buck Weiss will present “The Value of Superheroes.” Mansito and Weiss will delve into the importance of superheroes in popular culture and what their stories reveal about ethics, morality, philosophy, and mythology. Their presentation will draw parallels between modern superheroes and Greek mythology, as well as examining how superheroes embody social and cultural values and how they, at times, question, complicate, and redefine these values.

Free to all members of the public.