Cheap Thrills 2 (free EDM show)

Google Calendar - Cheap Thrills 2 (free EDM show) - 2018-03-10 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cheap Thrills 2 (free EDM show) - 2018-03-10 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cheap Thrills 2 (free EDM show) - 2018-03-10 21:00:00 iCalendar - Cheap Thrills 2 (free EDM show) - 2018-03-10 21:00:00

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

We be will transforming Ziggy's Music Box with our 12,000 watt sound system and psychedelic light show for one night celebrating the birth of Victor Serene and Aidyn Rocka (it’s Johnny’s unbirthday, yay!) 9pm-3am.. 21 & up.. NO COVER!!!!!!! FREE FOR ALL!!!!!!!! 60+ years of combined experience in underground electronica under one roof for one night; for free..... Just because it's free, doesn't mean it's cheap.... #musicovermoney #cheapthrills2

Info
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Cheap Thrills 2 (free EDM show) - 2018-03-10 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cheap Thrills 2 (free EDM show) - 2018-03-10 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cheap Thrills 2 (free EDM show) - 2018-03-10 21:00:00 iCalendar - Cheap Thrills 2 (free EDM show) - 2018-03-10 21:00:00
Digital Issue 15.01

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Monday

January 15, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours