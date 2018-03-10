We be will transforming Ziggy's Music Box with our 12,000 watt sound system and psychedelic light show for one night celebrating the birth of Victor Serene and Aidyn Rocka (it’s Johnny’s unbirthday, yay!) 9pm-3am.. 21 & up.. NO COVER!!!!!!! FREE FOR ALL!!!!!!!! 60+ years of combined experience in underground electronica under one roof for one night; for free..... Just because it's free, doesn't mean it's cheap.... #musicovermoney #cheapthrills2
Cheap Thrills 2 (free EDM show)
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
