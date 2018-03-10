We be will transforming Ziggy's Music Box with our 12,000 watt sound system and psychedelic light show for one night celebrating the birth of Victor Serene and Aidyn Rocka (it’s Johnny’s unbirthday, yay!) 9pm-3am.. 21 & up.. NO COVER!!!!!!! FREE FOR ALL!!!!!!!! 60+ years of combined experience in underground electronica under one roof for one night; for free..... Just because it's free, doesn't mean it's cheap... Techno, tech house, trance, deep house, etc.... all night long!!!
Cheap Thrills 2
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
