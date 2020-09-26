Cheering Tokyo
For the first time in almost a year Cheering Tokyo is returning to Trish's Sports Bar! Rock covers. Rock originals. A show like you have never seen! $5 cover. We take the stage at 9pm.
to
Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Cheering Tokyo
For the first time in almost a year Cheering Tokyo is returning to Trish's Sports Bar! Rock covers. Rock originals. A show like you have never seen! $5 cover. We take the stage at 9pm.
Education & Learning Health & WellnessEffective Brain Dumping
-
This & ThatRuby Falls Gentle Walking Tour
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Art & ExhibitionsNathan Alexander Foxton's 'Porches and Portraits'
-
Charity & FundraisersAutumn Children's Festival: At Home Edition
-
Charity & FundraisersVirtual Raise the Roof
-
Education & LearningMixed Media Collage
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
Charity & FundraisersAutumn Children's Festival: At Home Edition
-
Charity & FundraisersAutumn Children's Festival: At Home Edition
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.