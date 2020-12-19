Cheering Tokyo

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

2020 ISSA Award Winning Cheering Tokyo is heading to Trish's. A high energy, audience engaged and diverse band ready to rock the night away! Can't wait to see you all here! $5.00 cover charge

