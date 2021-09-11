Cheese 101

This class is the first step in your "everything you always wanted to know about cheese but were afraid to ask" education. In this class, you'll taste your way through amazing cheeses, discuss pairings and learn the history and stories of all things cheesy. Above all, you'll learn key tasting skills that will enhance your appreciation of cheese and all things delicious for the rest of your life.

Class includes:

4 different styles of cheese

Crackers

Dried fruit

Customized tasting handout

Taught by Cathy Billings, Cheesemonger & Chef, who is originally from the Napa Valley, where she started her career in Cheese over 30 years ago at Oakville Grocery, and Joseph Phelps Winery, this robust class will promise to be; tasty, engaging and informative.

Attendees will leave the class with:

A Fresh Appreciation for Artisan Cheese

A Favorite Savory Bite

A Full Belly

Please note: masks are required.

About the teacher:

Cathy Billings is a San Francisco Bay Area native who recently moved to Chattanooga. She has been making jewelry for over 20 years. Her pieces have been available in several galleries in the S.F. Bay Area. Back in her hometown of Benicia, CA, she was a member of the Public Art committee and taught jewelry workshops at a local bead gallery. She has recently started The Natural Trend, a jewelry design enterprise and Etsy shop. When she is not beading, you will most likely find her in the kitchen. She has a passion for cooking and has worked as a Cheese Monger in the S.F, Bay Area and Napa Valley for the past 15 years.