Chickamauga Dam Lock Through Kayak Tour

Try the unique guided experience of locking through Chickamauga Dam from the seat of a kayak. You will paddle into the 120 ft tall lock and the massive gates will close behind you.

Your guide will connect the boats to a moving anchor at the side of the lock to secure all of the passengers on the trip. The lock-master slowly empties the water in the lock from Chickamauga lake into the Tennessee River below the dam.

As the water empties the lock, you slowly descend into the depth of the lock to match the river level below the dam. The massive doors in front of you open and your guide will lead you into the river where the paddling adventure continues on the Tennessee River with the mild current helping us navigate downstream.

This is a truly unique Chattanooga kayaking experience.

Book Now: https://www.chattanoogaguidedadventures.com/chickamauga-dam-lock-through-kayak-tour