Chili Cook-Off
The Battle is on!
The WLHD HOG Chapter will go up against the WLHD employees to see who has the best chili.
Tasting is open to the public
$5 all you can sample & free drinks!
to
White Lightening Harley-Davidson 7720 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
