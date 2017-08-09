China Business Experts Roundtable

to Google Calendar - China Business Experts Roundtable - 2017-08-09 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - China Business Experts Roundtable - 2017-08-09 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - China Business Experts Roundtable - 2017-08-09 11:30:00 iCalendar - China Business Experts Roundtable - 2017-08-09 11:30:00

Hamilton County Business Development Center 100 Cherokee Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Does your company do business with China? Do you have questions about China intellectual property protection, marketing to Chinese consumers, sourcing from China, or establishing an entity in China? Would you like to ask questions of another local company that has entered the China market?

At our China Business Experts Roundtable, China business experts from Tennessee, Georgia, and China will be on hand to answer your questions and share their experiences in a casual environment. Panelist presentations will be brief, as this event is designed to be interactive and targeted toward addressing the needs of attendees. So come with your list of questions ready!

Our experts include:

Steven Gu, Director of US China Business Advisory Services at PYA

Lei Fang, Partner at Jin & Fang law firm

Jim Ebel, CEO of CenterBrain Partners brand consultancy

Evian Qiu, Global Operations Associate at CenterBrain Partners

Jenny Li, Sourcing Consultant at AsiaSource Company

Raymond Liu, International Business Development Specialist at McKee Foods

Tickets: $25 for TN-China Network or Georgia China Alliance members; $35 for non-members

This event is co-hosted by TN-China Network and Georgia China Alliance. Thank you to event sponsors PYA and the City of Chattanooga Office of Multicultural Affairs, as well as to our event partner, Tennessee Small Business Development Center, for helping make this event possible.

Info
Hamilton County Business Development Center 100 Cherokee Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Business & Career
865-387-7012
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - China Business Experts Roundtable - 2017-08-09 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - China Business Experts Roundtable - 2017-08-09 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - China Business Experts Roundtable - 2017-08-09 11:30:00 iCalendar - China Business Experts Roundtable - 2017-08-09 11:30:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

July 28, 2017

Saturday

July 29, 2017

Sunday

July 30, 2017

Monday

July 31, 2017

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours