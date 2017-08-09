Does your company do business with China? Do you have questions about China intellectual property protection, marketing to Chinese consumers, sourcing from China, or establishing an entity in China? Would you like to ask questions of another local company that has entered the China market?

At our China Business Experts Roundtable, China business experts from Tennessee, Georgia, and China will be on hand to answer your questions and share their experiences in a casual environment. Panelist presentations will be brief, as this event is designed to be interactive and targeted toward addressing the needs of attendees. So come with your list of questions ready!

Our experts include:

Steven Gu, Director of US China Business Advisory Services at PYA

Lei Fang, Partner at Jin & Fang law firm

Jim Ebel, CEO of CenterBrain Partners brand consultancy

Evian Qiu, Global Operations Associate at CenterBrain Partners

Jenny Li, Sourcing Consultant at AsiaSource Company

Raymond Liu, International Business Development Specialist at McKee Foods

Tickets: $25 for TN-China Network or Georgia China Alliance members; $35 for non-members

This event is co-hosted by TN-China Network and Georgia China Alliance. Thank you to event sponsors PYA and the City of Chattanooga Office of Multicultural Affairs, as well as to our event partner, Tennessee Small Business Development Center, for helping make this event possible.