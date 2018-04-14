Chocolate Coffee & Conversation - Jouney to Mending III

What has happen in your history that has caused an emotional stress or injury. This could be from a job loss, a severed relationship, financial discomfort, etc. Dr. Gabriel Crenshaw, who is a licensed neuro-psychologist will be our guest speaker. He will be teaching and providing tools to help us maneuver through these obstacles. Invest in yourself this year! Sessions are going to be intimate and time will be allotted for questions and answers. We would love to see you there. Please visit www.cccjouney.net to register. For more information please write us at chocolate.converstion@gmail.com.