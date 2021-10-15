Chocolate Making 101 - ONLINE CLASS + SUPPLIES

× Expand Cocoa Asante Chocolate Making 101

In this virtual workshop, you’ll learn all about the science behind the tempering process and see how it’s done from the ladies behind Cocoa Asante.

Supplies included: Each person will receive chocolate, a plastic mold, instructions, edible fruit and flowers, parchment papers and piping bags. Each kit contains enough to make three bars of chocolate.

Each person will need to supply their own double boiler (pot with water in it and a bowl on top), stove top, spatula, digital thermometer, and rag. A dough scraper is optional.

Costs:

Local to Chattanooga? The class + supplies is $55 total.

If you live outside of Chattanooga, we can mail the supplies using ice packs! The cost of the class + supplies + mailing fees is $75 total.

PLEASE NOTE: Ticket sales end on October 9 at 1 p.m. ET. Supplies will be mailed or available for pickup after that date. Ticketholders will be emailed details on how to pick up supplies.

About the teacher:

Ella Livingston was born in Ghana, West Africa into a family of educators, health practitioners, engineers, and cocoa farmers. She immigrated to the United States when she was about three years old with her family. After graduating high school, Ella went on to obtain a bachelor of science in Mathematics and a minor in Japan Studies from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. While at Spelman, she spent her junior year studying abroad in Tokyo, Japan. It was there that she realized the reputation Ghana had as a country that grew some of the best cocoa beans. It was also there that she got the opportunity to try a special type of chocolate called Nama chocolate, which uses fresh cream to create a decadent treat. Her experience in Japan inspired her to want to start her own chocolate company.

She began Cocoa Asante in 2018 and in January of 2021 her business partner, Natasha Guerrero, joined the company as co-owner and head chocolatier. Their goal is to have an upscale bean to bar shop that sources cacao beans directly from Ella’s family’s farm. The shop will allow customers to tour the facility so they can see how chocolate is made and learn more about the inequities that exist in the industry and what Cocoa Asante is doing to make a difference.