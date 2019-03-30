The Choir of Clare College, based in Cambridge, England, will be performing at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on Saturday, March 30, at 7 p.m. This mixed-voice choir has gained an international reputation as one of the world’s leading university choirs and has performed in China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and all across Europe. This event is free and open to the public.
Choir of Clare College, Cambridge
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
