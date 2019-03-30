Choir of Clare College, Cambridge

to Google Calendar - Choir of Clare College, Cambridge - 2019-03-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Choir of Clare College, Cambridge - 2019-03-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Choir of Clare College, Cambridge - 2019-03-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Choir of Clare College, Cambridge - 2019-03-30 19:00:00

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

The Choir of Clare College, based in Cambridge, England, will be performing at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on Saturday, March 30, at 7 p.m. This mixed-voice choir has gained an international reputation as one of the world’s leading university choirs and has performed in China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and all across Europe. This event is free and open to the public.

Info
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Choir of Clare College, Cambridge - 2019-03-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Choir of Clare College, Cambridge - 2019-03-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Choir of Clare College, Cambridge - 2019-03-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Choir of Clare College, Cambridge - 2019-03-30 19:00:00
DI 16.07

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

February 13, 2019

Thursday

February 14, 2019

Friday

February 15, 2019

Saturday

February 16, 2019

Sunday

February 17, 2019

Monday

February 18, 2019

Tuesday

February 19, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours