Choose Happiness

Walker Pavilion 150 River Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

In each moment we have a choice – we can choose to see ourselves, others and our environment in a way that creates happiness and meaning, or in a way that fosters unhappiness and stress. Through the wisdom of modern Buddhist psychology we can learn meditations and actions that help transform our mind, and become the confident, happy person we wish to be. Everyone is welcome.

A practical talk and guided meditation. With Q and A. Everyone is welcome!

Gen Norden is the Resident Teacher of Kadampa Meditation Center Georgia, and has been teaching Buddhism and meditation for almost 30 years. She will be visiting us from Atlanta for this special event. We hope you can join us!

Followed by an optional walk in the park and picnic social with Gen Norden (recommended to bring a bag lunch for this.)

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Talks & Readings
678-453-6753
please enable javascript to view
