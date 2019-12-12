Choral Arts presents GLORIA

Join us as we “Welcome All Wonders” with music by Richard Dirksen. Follow us to the 10th century for the text of “O nata lux,” although Thomas Tallis’ music is six centuries newer. Experience the wonder of “O Magnum Mysterium” in a more recent but still traditional setting by César Alejandro Carrillo.

Heavenly messengers appear in the David Willcocks arrangement of “Hark! The Herald-Angels Sing,” followed by Harold Darke’s beloved “In the Bleak Mid-Winter” and Dan Forrest’s “See Amid the Winter’s Snow.”

Let us bring "Glory to God in the highest" as we lift our voices in praise with John Rutter's Gloria. A brass ensemble gives such sparkle to this powerful three-movement work that it dances with joy!

Finally, we offer the worshipful favorite, "Mary Had a Baby" by William Dawson, and we express our faith with André Thomas' "Credo." We invite the audience to join the choir and the brass in singing "O Come, All Ye Faithful."

Tickets are available at the door, or you may purchase in advance using this link: https://choralartsofchattanooga.weebly.com/